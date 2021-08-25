The Shelton School Board met in person at Mt. View Elementary for their regularly scheduled meeting time Tuesday night. The meeting was cancelled five minutes after 6pm when citizens in attendance would not wear face coverings.
Mason Web TV live streamed the event on their You Tube Channel for those who could not make it. Shelton School Board President Sally Karr reminded the people in attendance that the state is now has an indoor mask mandate in addition to the meeting being on school grounds.
After a five-minute warning on the decision to continue, the meeting was cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later time.
Coverage by Mason Web TV, https://youtu.be/0yRzLnP8q-4