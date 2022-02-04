Delayed Implementation of the New Long Term Care Tax - on January 27, 2022, Washington Governor Inslee signed House Bills 1732 & 1733, delaying and amending the Washington Cares Act (often referred to as the Long-Term Care tax).
Employer Takeaway: The bills delay the obligation to withhold the premiums until July 1, 2023, and instructs employers to refund employees for any premiums already collected within 120 days of the original withholding.
So, while In theory, the Washington Employee Security Department (ESD) should not have accepted any WA Cares premium payments for the first quarter of 2022. However, if any premiums were remitted to ESD, the amended law instructs ESD to refund the premiums to the employer, who shall then return the premiums to their employees. Please note that ESD will send out additional guidance later this month, or you can check their website here. Mike and Staff
Dear Clients & Friends - Due to the dramatic rise in Covid infections in our area, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees and their families, as well as our clients and their families, our offices will again be closing to the public beginning August 16th, 2021. We will continue to work with you remotely, either on the phone or by means of videoconferencing, and we also will continue to monitor the updated guidelines issued by the CDC, and the state and county health agencies, and hope to reopen again soon. In the meantime, please email, fax or drop off your documents in our secure drop boxes, located at both our Shelton and Olympia offices, and whenever possible – and you are always encouraged to access our firm’s portal at https://wittenbergcpa.filegenius.com/index.php#. Thank you! Mike and Staff
