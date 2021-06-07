OLYMPIA, Wash. – Max Hauser scored the equalizer in the 70th minute and Tino Pantaleon completed the second half comeback scoring the game winner in the 88th minute for the Oly Town Artesians men in a thrilling 2-1 win over Tacoma Narrows Saturday night. Goalkeeper Sawyer Price made six saves for Oly Town and the Artesians improved to 1-1-0 in the Evergreen Premier League’s South Division with a trip to the division leaders coming up next week.
Tacoma Narrows opened the scoring with a goal by Eddie Na in the 11th minute and Tacoma held the upper hand for much of the first half. Oly had their chances including a 32nd minute header by Joe DiCarlo that Narrows keeper Julian Taffola saved followed by another save just three minutes later. Max Hauser nearly chipped in a goal over Taffola in the 38th minute but the ball skipped just wide of the target and the half ended with Narrows up 1-0.
The tide turned throughout the second half with the Artesians increasing the pressure on Narrows slowly but surely. Tacoma’s best chance to salt the game away came in the 58th minute when Chris Lozano’s shot sailed just high over the crossbar. But numerous long runs by Trevor Thompson wore out the Narrows defense until one of his crosses into the box found Hauser on the back post and Oly tied the game 1-1 in the 70th minute.
Price kept the game level with an excellent save in the 85th minute and three minutes later, after a scramble in the box and a flick by three-time EPLWA champion Carlos Rodriguez, Tino Pantaleon pounced on a ball and fired it past Taffola to put the Artesians up 2-1. Oly held on over the final couple minutes of extra time and took the exciting victory in front of a great crowd at Black Hills High School.
The Artesians moved to 1-1-0 in the EPLWA’s South Division and will travel to Yakima United next Saturday to face division leading Yakima United. First kick at SOZO Sports is set for 6:00 PM. Oly returns to town on Wednesday, June 16th for a Round 2 Washington State Super Cup game against Seattle Lone Stars FC.
