OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Oly Town Artesians women made their debut on Saturday afternoon at Black Hills High School and posted an exiting 5-2 win over the visiting Kirkland FC Goats. Chloe Narolski scored the first goal in team history in the 11th minute and Kailey Utley scored twice in the second half to ice the debut victory.
Kirkland jumped out early putting a good amount of pressure on the Artesians defense and goalkeeper Hana Klimek before Oly turned it around and took over the game. Centralia College’s Chloe Narolski opened the scoring in the 11th minute for the Artesians and Troy University alum Haley Roberson made it 2-0 off of a cross from PLU’s Jami Hughes. Another Lute, Vera Panescu-Reich, made it 3-0 in the 36th minute and the Artesians took a three goal lead into halftime.
But Kirkland would make things interesting midway through the second half with a pair of goals on defensive miscues. Colette Liston opened the scoring in the 60th minute and Jubilee Zevenbergen made it a one goal game, 3-2, in the 68th minute.
Oly Town responded quickly with Roberson feeding West Virginia University alum Kailey Utley for her first goal of the contest in the 73rd. Five minutes later, the pair put the pressure on again with Roberson driving forward and almost scoring before the ball was knocked away to Utley, who made a couple moves and slotted it past Goats keeper Kierstin Patefield to finish off the game and give the Oly Town women their first ever win, 5-2.
The Artesians will continue their first season with a trip to Puyallup next Saturday to face Washington Premier at the WA Premier Complex. First kick is set for 12:30 PM. They will return home on June 26th to face Snohomish County FC as the first part of a doubleheader with the Artesians men. Kick off is at 3:30 PM.
Stay up to date with the 2021 men’s and women’s outdoor seasons by visiting www.olytownfc.com, following them on Twitter at twitter.com/OlyTownFC, and liking them on Facebook at FB.com/OlyTownFC.