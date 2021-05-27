OLYMPIA, Wash. – Jason Fairhurst scored an early first half goal and added another in the second half to lead the Oly Town Artesians to a 4-1 Washington State Super Cup win over the Harbor Force on Wednesday night.
The Artesians opened the game on the front foot, pushing the Harbor Force defense with Trevor Thompson making multiple runs up the left side and sending balls into the box to Oly Town forwards, just barely missing the target a couple of times early. Then, just seven minutes in, Jason Fairhurst broke through down the right side off a nice pass by Joe DiCarlo and fired a shot past the Harbor keeper for the first Artesians goal of the Cup.
Oly kept the pressure on after the goal and could have had a couple more if not for the brave play of Harbor goalkeeper Daniel Bustos. The Force started to ask some questions of the Artesians defense late in the first half but they held strong behind a pair of saves by keeper Carlos Rodriguez and the half came to end with Oly up 1-0.
The second half started just as the first half started with Oly pushing hard offensively. In the 51st minute, Fairhurst dribbled into the box but Bustos came to meet him in traffic and knocked the ball away, but Allen Escalante gathered on the 18 and fired the ball into the open net to put the Artesians up 2-0.
Just four minutes later, Thompson, a senior at River Ridge High School, streaked down the left side and sent a ball across the front of goal, past Bustos, and straight into the path of Fairhurst who touched it home for his second goal of the game.
Harbor’s lone goal came just moments later when Trevor Jensen popped a ball into the middle to Brandt Kelly, who took a couple of dribbles and shot from the top of the box into the top left corner past a diving Rodriguez to make it 3-1.
Oly finished the game off when Angel Trejo-Delgado was taken down by a sliding Bustos in the box on a breakaway and was rewarded with a penalty kick. He stepped up and fired it past a diving keeper to make it 4-1 and wrap up the Cup win for the Artesians.
The win advances Oly Town to Round 2 of the Super Cup. They will host the winner of the Cultures United/Seattle Lone Star game that will be played this weekend. The date and time of the Round 2 match will be announced next week. Next up for the Artesians is a women’s and men’s doubleheader at Black Hills on Saturday, June 5th.
