PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Oly Town Artesians women, playing their first road game in team history, dominated the second half and scored an equalizer in the 55th minute, but couldn’t put another in the back of the net and finished with a 1-1 draw against Washington Premier.
After a couple early nervous moments, the Artesians took control with a couple of good chances and most of the possession, but ten minutes in, a series of corners after an Oly defender cleared a ball off the line led to a goal by Olivia Lowen to give WA Premier a 1-0 lead.
Oly’s best chance of the half came just moments later when the WA Premier keeper made a save but the rebound fell directly to Haley Roberson. The Premier keeper recovered, thought, and made a terrific diving save to keep them ahead. Angela Celedon entered the game midway through the half and made an immediate impact. She just barely missed twice and was tripped on a breakaway just outside the box but did not get the call and the half ended with Washington Premier up 1-0.
Right out of the gate in the second half, Keila Kruse was just an inch away from a goal off a corner kick to the back post before Haylee Ward equalized with a couple of moves that got her around the Premier keeper to tie the game up 1-1 in the 55th minute.
From there, it was a story of near misses. The Artesians had many chances down the stretch but never could find the game winner and settled for a 1-1 draw.
Emily Sorenson and Olivia Brock combined in goal to keep Washington Premier to just the one goal and the backline, including Delaney Smith and Nikki Williams, did their job to keep the game winnable. Celia Scruton was named Oly’s Player Of The Game for her work in the middle.
Oly Town moves to 1-0-1 in their independent schedule and will travel to Bellevue next Saturday to take on Kirkland FC at Wilburton Hill Park. First kick is set for noon.
