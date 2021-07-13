OLYMPIA – July 9, 2021 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will begin contracted mooring buoy repair work on July 12. The months-long maintenance project will service salvageable state-owned, public mooring buoys to ensure they are in top condition for boaters.
Any buoys that cannot be repaired will be included in a future effort to fully replace buoys with damaged anchors. State Parks staff, in collaboration with the Recreational Boating Association of Washington (RBAW) are currently scoping a more extensive effort to improve moorage opportunities. Consultations with tribal governments, permit authorities and others will also unfold later this year.
Repair work will begin in July at the following locations:
- July 12: Stuart Island Marine State Park - Reid Harbor
- July 13: Spencer Spit State Park
- July 15: Stuart Island Marine State Park – Prevost Harbor
- July 19: Matia Island Marine State Park and Patos Island Marine State Park
- July 20: Sucia Island Marine State Park and Echo Bay
State Parks expects to offer at least 175 buoys by the completion of this project.
The repair work schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. Boaters should be cautious of repair divers in the area and allow extra space around the buoys under repair. For additional mooring buoy repair work schedule updates and future work to improve mooring opportunities, visit our
Using mooring buoys is important to help protect sensitive eelgrass habitats from anchor impact. Each buoy is designed for single a vessel up to 45 feet in length. Boaters cannot raft or tie multiple boats together when using mooring buoys.
To report a damaged buoy, please contact our information center via email at infocent@parks.wa.gov or by phone at (360)-902-8844.
Washington state parks are a top destination for cruising, sail and power boaters. Buoys fees are $15 per night and available on a first come first serve basis.