Mason County is ready for openness in its leadership and so is Steve Duenkel. Steve filed for county auditor, Friday, February 18, 2022, and is prepared to implement transparency within the position of Mason County Auditor. His commitment to election integrity combined with his values and fiscal management experience make him an ideal candidate for the county auditor.
Steve Moved to Mason County years ago to be closer to his parents and absolutely loves being surrounded by the water and mountains that Mason County offers. Steve will be hosting a campaign kickoff event next month, for more information please contact him or check out steveforauditor@gmail.com. Steve is looking forward to serving the people of Mason County!
