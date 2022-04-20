TAHUYA - Mason County deputies are investigating a case involving a stolen sports car that was found submerged in Jiggs Lake in the Tahuya area last week.
Mason County Sheriff’s officials say a citizen was flying a drone when they spotted the vehicle underwater in the middle of the lake.
After pulling the vehicle from the lake using a tow truck, deputies confirmed that it was a Porsche Panamera, a luxury sports car that is worth around $100,000 brand new.
It was later confirmed that the car was stolen out of Kent.
During their salvaging of the vehicle, deputies noticed tadpoles swimming inside the vehicle. Law enforcement was courteous enough to carefully return the tadpoles to Jiggs Lake.