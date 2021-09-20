SHELTON - Shelton Police are investigating after an altercation on Monday between two students ended in the stabbing of one of the two.
The scuffle went down at around 1:30 p.m.; the student who was stabbed was hospitalized. The stabbing victim is in stable condition and the other has been arrested and booked into the Mason County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
iFIBER ONE News left of message with police asking what the altercation was over. We'll have more information when it becomes available.