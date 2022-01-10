(ELMA, WA) – Join us online for a free virtual Community Education Event Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook live presented by Summit Pacific’s Director of Information Technology Systems, Tracy Kateley. Tracy will be presenting on cybersecurity in the digital age, what cybersecurity means, how it affects you and what you can do to protect yourself and your identity online.
SPMC hosts a series of free Community Education Events on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, please visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or find Summit Pacific on Facebook for a list of upcoming events.