(ELMA, WA) – Join us online for a free virtual Community Education Event on Tuesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook live. Our special guest is the CEO of Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM. Hess will be presenting on the vascular system of the foot, neuropathy and how to manage and care for diabetic wounds.
A podiatrist since 1993, Dr. Hess originally chose podiatry as a medical specialty so that he could help change a patient’s quality of life for the better.
