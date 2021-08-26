(ELMA, WA) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Summit Pacific is taking extra steps to protect our patients, staff, visitors and the community. As a result, a no-visitors policy will be in place as of Aug. 24, until further notice. This means no visitors, with limited exceptions for special circumstances. Our care team will communicate with a family member or friend, as designated by the patient and family, to help inform care as needed.
- Emergency Department: Visitors allowed if essential to care.
- Inpatient Unit: No visitors allowed. Visitation for our end-of-life care patients is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- Clinics: Only essential caregivers may attend visits.
The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and your help in keeping our community healthy and safe.