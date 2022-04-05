Library Giving Day was launched in 2019 through the hard work and vision of the Seattle Public Library Foundation and Carl Bloom Associates. The idea was to create a nationwide day of fundraising meant to encourage people to donate to their individual library systems.
Support Timberland Regional Library by making a donation or sharing the hashtag #LibraryGivingDay on social media anytime now through April 6.
Timberland Regional Library (TRL) Executive Director Cheryl Heywood said, “Library Giving Day is an opportunity for people to give back to the local library that serves their community.”
“Library staff work hard to find ways to meet the needs of all library users and increase access to library services,” Heywood said. “It has been especially challenging during the pandemic, but because of the dedication of our staff, we have continued to expand both access and resources.”
Highlights of TRL’s recent efforts to expand library access include:
- Opened 2 new branches – Hawks Prairie in Lacey and West Olympia in Captial Mall.
- Remodeled 15 locations in 2021, with lowered shelving, wider aisles and new furniture to make them more accessible and user-friendly, with more to come in 2022.
- Updated library hours in 2022.
- Introduced new materials such as Playaway, Launchpads and Vox Books.
- Increased free monthly print balance.
- Expanded accessible resources and services such as Kanopy, PressReader and Pronunciator.
TRL’s current focus and a major part of the organization’s strategic plan for the next few years centers on providing library access to underserved communities and bolstering services overall.
“For the communities we serve, there is tremendous value in supporting local libraries and library staff,” Heywood said. “We care deeply about the people who use and rely on our libraries. Wherever people access TRL, we want them to feel comfortable and welcome.”
Since the inception of Library Giving Day in 2019, more than 400 library organizations across the United States and Canada have participated in the annual event.
To donate, visit TRL.org/donate.
Donations via check can be written out to "Timberland Regional Library" with "Library Giving Day" in the memo line and sent to TRL Headquarters:
TRL Headquarters
Attn: Finance Office
415 Tumwater Blvd. S.W.
Tumwater, WA 98501
A contribution to Timberland Regional Library is tax-deductible when applied solely for “public purposes” and falls under IRS Code, 26 U.S.C. §170(c)(1).
