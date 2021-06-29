OLYMPIA - An arrest of person believed to be responsible for setting fire to the Olympia Les Schwab Tire Center has been made.
Olympia Police Lieutenant Paul Fraley says his department arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly set fire to two garbage cans up against the building on Plum Street at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was caught on security camera committing the crime.
Fraley says police are investigating the motive. The identity of the culprit is being kept under wraps as the investigation continues.
The fire caused $125,000 in damage after one of the exterior wall fires extended into the building's wall and attic space.
No injuries were reported.