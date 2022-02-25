Thurston County says it's suspending its contract with the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties (CACLMT) over the possibility of fraud. Thurston County says its commission board voted to exercise a suspension clause on Wednesday. Thurston County has reported the discrepancy to the State Auditor’s Office alleging fraud in rental assistance payments managed by CACLMT.
The county says it found a sample of four applications totaling more than $86,000 that indicated potential fraud by the applicants. An additional two applications had been placed on hold by the CACLMT pending requests for more information. The county is taking the next steps to determine the magnitude of the potential fraud as well as working through the process to recover those funds.
“We have strong internal controls that caught these questioned payments in the course of regular sub-recipient monitoring,” said Mary Hall, Thurston County Auditor. “This is an example of the audit process working.”
Hall chairs the county’s Internal Audit Committee, which also includes Thurston County Treasurer, Jeff Gadman, and County Manager, Ramiro Chavez.
“It is important to note that this was discovered even during a period when we were quickly responding to the impacts of the pandemic on our community,” Chavez said. “Even in extraordinary times, the accountability, and check and balance culture at Thurston County is effective.”
Chavez added, “While this may cause a brief delay in rental and utility assistance funds for our community members, we are working as quickly as we can to have a system in place to continue to provide services to those in need.”
CACLMT provides resources to those in need to help lessen the effects of poverty.