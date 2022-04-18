BELFAIR - One person is dead after a crash in downtown Belfair Monday morning.
Washington State Troopers say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Clifton Lane and SR 3 near the Safeway.
Troopers say the wreck involved two vehicles. WSP officials say the crash was between a silver Mercedes make vehicle and a red Ford pickup truck.
The causing driver in the Mercedes died after they were airlifted from the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. There were no passengers involved.
Someone who initially reported the crash says the Mercedes was driving erratically before the collision.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.