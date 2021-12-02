Telephone of the Wind has been reinstalled in Priest Point Park, as a gift of art by Corey Dembeck. The original composition was installed by Mr. Dembeck in November 2020, to commemorate the life of Joelle Sylvester, and provide an opportunity for community expressions of grief.
Inspired by a project in Japan, a rotary phone, situated in the forest, helps people communicate with those they have lost. The original installation was temporary and with the gift from Mr. Dembeck, and the support of the Parks, Arts and Recreation Department, Telephone of the Wind remains available to the community at the original location along an established user trail in the southeast area of the park. The map in the button below marks the spot with a red arrow.
This project has captured the attention of the country, most recently, on CBS Sunday Morning, and in an earlier video, posted by Seattle Refined.