LELAND - A Washington State Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer is recovering in a hospital after his patrol vehicle was cut in two during a traffic stop in Jefferson County on Tuesday morning.
Authorities say Officer Alfred Alderson was completing an inspection of a semi-truck at around 9:30 a.m. on the shoulder of southbound US 101 at the SR 104 interchange, just south of Discovery Bay, when the crash happened.
Troopers say Alderson was in his patrol truck when he was hit from behind by a white 2005 Ford F-350.
Authorities say the causing truck’s driver, 40-year-old David Johnson of Sequim, had stolen the truck out of Clallam County and was intoxicated.
Witnesses reported seeing Johnson driving erratically on U.S. 101 before the crash.
Johnson hit Alderson's truck, pushing it into the back of the semi he was inspecting.
Johnson and Alderson were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. Johnson was unbelted at the time of the crash.
Johnson was placed into custody for vehicular assault.
Troopers say Alderson had just completed his inspection of the semi and was about to exit his truck when he was hit.