My 2nd grader recently changed schools in the middle of the school year. Changing schools is never an easy thing and through conversations with my son, I knew he was having a hard time adjusting. So one day when he told me that one of the other kids told him, “You don’t belong here”, my heart was sad.
It got me to thinking about Belonging. The HUB stands for Hospitality, Unity and Belonging. We all have at one time or another felt that feeling like we just don’t belong somewhere.
Maybe it was the time that you walked through the doors of a black tie event in jeans and sneakers and experienced the feeling of the music stopping and all eyes focused on you. This can make a few seconds seem to span into an eternity. Never mind that under the formal dresses and suits that everyone else is wearing is the same under clothes as you.
It’s really no wonder that we look for the differences in people. From a small age we sing songs that train us to pick out the differences...
“One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn't belong.” Our eyes scan a room and look for the things that are out of place, and what doesn’t fit in? We circle pictures in puzzles, walk across rooms to sit with the people most like us, join groups with people that have similar interests. All to avoid that feeling of panic and embarrassment that can flood your body when you feel you don’t belong.
I have found as I grow older that the differences in people are not that severe of a divide. Sure we can have more money or less, expensive clothes or less trendy attire, drive cars that make more noise or cars that drive themselves. But when you strip away all of the trimmings we are the same.
All of us crave to be treated kindly and offered Hospitality when we arrive. We want to feel a part of something greater than ourselves a Unity with mankind. We desire to Belong, to be included with everyone else.
At The HUB we strive to provide a place where you can come and find Hospitality, Unity and Belonging. When you walk into any activity or event we yearn for you to feel that connection with your community around you.
If we all look for the things that connect us then WE ALL BELONG.
Beth Gizzi,
Executive Director
web site: HUBhappenings.org
phone: (360) 275-0535, ext 2601