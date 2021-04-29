SHELTON - On Thursday, Mason County’s health department reported seven new coronavirus cases.
The latest data shows 107 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks. The case rate per 100,000 is 165. Up to this point, 1,997 people have contracted coronavirus in Mason County and 30 people have died from it.
There are 0 current hospitalizations in Mason County and one Mason County resident is being hospitalized for the virus outside of the county. In Thurston County, 86 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday.
Based on the latest data from the Thurston County Health Department, the Lacey and Tumwater areas appear to have the highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began.