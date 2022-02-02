OLYMPIA - Democratic State Representative Jessica Bateman of Olympia wants the state to lift all local bans on certain types of multiple-family units that are currently prohibited in some of the neighborhoods throughout Washington state.
Bateman’s House Bill 1782 would allow – but not require – the development of affordable “missing middle” homes in Washington’s communities. The new legislation could lead to zoning changes in Washington cities and an increase in affordable housing.
Many cities have banned the development of duplexes and fourplexes, and one result is reportedly a commute of an hour or more for middle-income Washingtonians who can’t afford to live where they work.
State Representative Jessica Bateman has introduced legislation to lift the ban on missing-middle developments in many areas, especially near major transit hubs, easing the state’s estimated shortage of a quarter millions housing units.
“What we’re really talking about is families and people. Every person needs a home. This is not only a problem for big cities, because high rent and home prices in cities means more people move further away from where they work, competing for housing in more suburban areas, increasing costs and greenhouse-gas emissions.”
House Bill 1782 now heads to the House Rules Committee, followed by a vote by the full House.