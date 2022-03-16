In cooperation with the City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Department, the “Heritage Builders” local history program of the Olympia Tumwater Foundation announces the return of our popular live guided Riverwalk Tumwater history walks at Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. Pre-registration for these free programs is required. Visit www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/parks and scroll down to click “Register Online” button.
Led by Public History Manager Don Trosper, you’ll experience the heritage of Tumwater on this ½ mile loop trail along the beautiful Deschutes River and its falls; the focal point of this first permanent U.S. community in what is now the State of Washington. The one hour free tours begin at 5:00 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, April 18; Tuesday, May 17; and Wednesday, June 21. More to come!
What — Guided “Riverwalk” history tours at Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls
When — 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. April 18, May 17 and June 21.
Where — Begins at the Brewery Park office overlooking the upper falls.
Cost — Free … pre-registration required via www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/parks
For More Information — Contact Tumwater Parks and Recreation at (360) 754-4160 or tumwaterparks@ci.tumwater.wa.us, or contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.
Sponsored By — Olympia Tumwater Foundation (www.olytumfoundation.org).
In partnership with the City of Tumwater Parks & Recreation.
The Olympia Tumwater Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity. All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.