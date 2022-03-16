[OLYMPIA, WA – March 14, 2022]— During the month of March, the South Sound YMCA is raising $400,000 to ensure the health and economic vitality of our community.
Funds support the 1 in 4 children receiving financial assistance for YMCA childcare programs. The choice of many parents to remain in the workforce – or return to work – during the pandemic has played a vital role in the overall health and recovery of our economy. By providing safe and reliable childcare services, the Y has given many the ability to choose to work without worry.
Funds also support 1 in 4 individuals seeking healthier lifestyles through YMCA membership. Through financial assistance programs, individuals have support in removing barriers, allowing their situation to have less control over their chances of success.
To learn more about the Y’s community impact, visit www.southsoundymca.org or call 360-918-0402.