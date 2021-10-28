SHELTON - A group of soon-to-be homeowners who took the concept of ‘sweat equity’ to the next level, will have their homes christened in Shelton next week.
Housing Kitsap, the organization known for its Mutual Self-Help Homeownership Program, will ceremoniously hand the keys over to seven new home owners who traded their labor in exchange for a down payment on their homes.
The group is the first seven Housing Kitsap homes to be built in the Northcliff Park neighborhood in the 1200 block of Jones St. in Shelton. The soon-to-be Northcliff Park residents will be given their certificates of occupancy during a ceremony on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. at 1267 Jones St. in Shelton. The ceremony will commemorate the hard the homeowners’ hard work and perseverance.
All Kitsap Housing’s builders spend 10-12 months building their homes to qualify for their home loans and help build their neighbors’ homes as well. The program is funded through a partnership with USDA and the Residential Care Apartment Complexes (RCAC). The program caters to low-income families who spend 35 hours per week per household on the construction of their homes.