BELFAIR - It’s a growing problem. Violence, drugs and toxic behavior between peers. Schools in North Mason County are no exception to the intensifying trend across the U.S.
Mason County’s Sheriff’s Office says a concerned parent planned a walkout against school violence and gang activity at North Mason High School from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, but it didn’t happen. The walkout was canceled due the threat of violence from students in another school district.
Authorities implied that the violence to “shoot up” North Mason High School during the walkout was gang-related. Mason County Sheriff’s officials say the threat was spotted on Instagram and was reported the day before the walkout at around 11:50 a.m. on Monday.
The North Mason School District asked investigators if they believed there was a valid threat to the North Mason High School students. Investigators advised, due to the nature of the threat, and the short amount of time to complete a full investigation in to its validity, the district was advised that there was a potential threat.
The North Mason School District communicated that they would suspend on-campus learning for the upper campus locations including, North Mason High School, Hawkins Middle School, and James A. Taylor High School on Tuesday.
Deputies and detectives have investigated and found that the threats could not be validated.
Classes at the schools affected by the shutdown will resume on Wednesday.