RAINIER - An early morning fire in Rainer took the lives of three people last Saturday.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire broke out in a home at around 1:20 am off Village Dr. SE in Rainier.
Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.
An occupant who made it out of the home indicated that two adults and a child were still inside the residence. Firefighters attempted to evacuate the remaining residents, but it was too late.
A couple in their late 40’s and their 3-year-old granddaughter, died in the blaze. The surviving occupant is a female in her early 20’s.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators from SE Thurston and Lacey fire departments to determine the cause and origin of the fire.