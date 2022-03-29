OLYMPIA – The Thurston County Auditor’s Elections Division mailed over 1,000 Special Election ballots to military and overseas voters registered in Thurston County. Ballot envelopes must be signed and dated by Election Day or received via email or fax by 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Election Night, April 26, 2022.
For voters not in the military or overseas, ballots will be mailed April 8th.
Only one measure will appear on the ballot: City of Olympia Proposition No. 1 Sales and Use Tax.
Military and overseas voters who have not received a ballot by Monday, April 4 and live in the city limits of Olympia should contact the Elections Division at 360.786.5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us for a replacement ballot.