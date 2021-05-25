The Thurston County Fair will be absent from the list of ‘things to do’ in the south sound region in 2021. On Tuesday, Thurston County announced its cancellation of the 2021 fair. The cancellation was approved by the county’s board of commissioners after a recommendation was made by the Thurston County Fair Board. 4-H and FFA Youth exhibits will not be open to the public either.
“After cancelling last year’s fair, we wanted to move forward with the fair this year,” said Thurston County Fair Coordinator, Theresa Reid. “There were just too many unknowns in how we can keep people healthy and safe while still providing a great Thurston County Fair experience. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the fair in 2022.”
“This was a difficult decision for us, as the Board of Commissioners, to make, and I know it was a difficult recommendation for the Fair Board,” said Commission Chair, Tye Menser. “Like everyone, we are looking forward to returning to events like the Thurston County Fair that are essential to our sense of community. I encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The faster we can vaccinate our community, the sooner we can get back to normal.”
The Thurston County Fairgrounds have been integral in the county’s ability to host large-scale, drive-through vaccination clinics. Many of the vaccine clinics Thurston County Public Health & Social Services has hosted so far were at the fairgrounds.