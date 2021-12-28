OLYMPIA – Thurston County offices will have a delayed opening on Tuesday, December 28, with normal operations beginning at 10 a.m. This delayed opening is due to inclement weather. Superior Court offices at the Main Campus, Family Juvenile Court (FJC), and Drug Court will open at 9:30 a.m.
Superior Court morning calendars and hearings scheduled to begin before 9:30 a.m. will begin at 10 a.m. If you are unable to make it to court or you will be delayed, please contact your attorney, the main campus at (360) 786-5560, or Family Juvenile Court at (360) 709-3201.
District Court will also have a delayed opening, with in-person services beginning at 10 a.m. However, District Court will still conduct all court hearings as scheduled, to begin at 9 a.m. These will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
You can find Zoom login information for your hearing at: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/distcrt/. Please refer to the middle of the webpage where you will find the Zoom login ID and password for your courtroom, and a link to the Zoom application. If you are unable to attend your hearing virtually, through Zoom, or will be delayed, please contact your attorney and District Court: 360-786-5450.
All District Court offices will remain available by email and phone. You may contact the District Court offices at:
- Main Office
- Phone: 360-786-5450
- Email: TCDC@co.thurston.wa.us
- LiveChat: Thurston District Court
- Civil
- Phone: 360-754-4102
- Email: TCDCCivil@co.thurston.wa.us
- Probation
- Phone: 360-786-5452
- Email: DC_Probation@co.thurston.wa.us
- Mental Health / Veterans Court
- Phone: 360-867-2036