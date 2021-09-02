According to the Thurston County Assessor’s Office, people selling their home stand to make a significant profit right now. Last week, Thurston County reported a 20% increase in property value for Thurston County residential single-family homes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and emergency policies to slow the spread of the virus have significantly impacted schools, commerce, and the workplace for the past 20 months. Accordingly, the many different subsectors of the real estate market were impacted and reacted differently. Residential property values grew significantly,” the county wrote in a press release.
Overall, the median increase has been 20% for a single family home with a median value of $373,200. However, the overall median increase in commercial real estate was only 1.3%. Apartment values, which before this year were a strong segment of the market, saw only a modest growth rate of about 1%.
According to Redfin, a realty data website, the median sales price for homes in Mason County increased 15.5% year-over-year.
Jamie Mell of John L. Scott Real Estate in Shelton will provide for housing market data for Mason County later today. Stay tuned for updates to this story.