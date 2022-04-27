OLYMPIA - Thurston County says it believes its homeless population is declining based on anecdotal evidence. According to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, the annual point-in-time homeless count it did on February 24, 2022 counted 766 transients in its jurisdictional boundary.
56 of the total that were counted were staying in transitional housing, and 294 were in emergency shelters. More than half of the people tallied were unsheltered. 416 were saying in sanctioned and unsanctioned encampments, RVs or vehicles, small structures, doorways and other places not meant for human habitation.
Based on the total transients documented in 2021, county officials believe there is a year-over-year decline in the homeless population. However, the 2021 count was based on observation alone, and no surveys were conducted. This year, although the county used an abbreviated survey, many households declined to participate. Declining to participate, not being present at their camp or place of residence when enumerators are deployed, and cold and freezing weather are all common factors in decreased data reported.