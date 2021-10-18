OLYMPIA – The deadline for Thurston County residents to pay their 2021 second half property taxes is October 31, 2021. Because the 31st falls on a Sunday this year, the law allows the payment to be made the next business day, which is Monday, November 1stwithout late fees being added.
Taxpayers have four options for paying their property taxes:
· Online: Pay online at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer. There is no additional charge for the electronic check payment option on-line, but there is a 2.35% transaction fee for a major credit card payment and a flat fee of $3.95 for a VISA debit card payment.
· Drop Off: Payments can be dropped in the secure courthouse parking lot drop box – located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia.
· Mail: Check or Money Order payments can be mailed to the Thurston County Treasurer, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by November 1, 2021.
· In-Person: Payments can be made in person at the Treasurer’s Office with COVID social distancing protocols in place. Office hours are 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. If paying by credit card there is a 2.35% transaction fee and a flat fee of $3.95 for a VISA debit card payment.
As required by Washington State law, penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not make their payment on time.
Treasurer staff are available to answer your questions by phone or email during our business hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Call us at 360-786-5550 or email us at trsr@co.thurston.wa.us
Property owners can also sign up for Paperless Property Tax Bills so they can receive future property tax bills electronically, saving paper and postage. For those who create an account, it comes with the option to schedule your tax payment in advance of the due date and email payment reminders will be sent ahead of the due date. To learn more or sign up for this service please visit our website at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer.