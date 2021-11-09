SEATTLE - The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a tornado warning for an area that encompasses a region that spans to Gorst, which is about 8 miles north of Belfair.
The tornado warning went into effect at 11:40 a.m. and was scheduled to end at 12:30 p.m.
Meteorologists suspect that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Seabeck.
Weather experts alerted residents to take cover and shelter in place to avoid flying debris.
So far, there have been no indications that a tornado has actually been spotted.