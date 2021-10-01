The Bucoda, Town Council created a proclamation (see attached) and voted to change the town’s name to BOO-Coda for the month of October. You can see the video here. Bucoda proclaims to be the World’s Tiniest Town with the Biggest Halloween Spirt. In 2018 the town purchased a 1995 Hearse to use for marketing at area Festivals and Events and at their annual BOO-Coda Haunted House. The town hosts the BOO-Coda Haunted House in a 1939 gymnasium owned by the town. The gym is believed to be haunted itself with paranormal activity. In 2018 the town developed the Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular month-long October celebration to attract visitors. Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular activities include: Pine Box Derby Casket Races, Hearse Procession and Viewing, BOO-Coda Haunted House, Forest Grove Cemetery Tour, Zombie Dash, Story Telling, Monster Mash Dance, Family Fun Day, the Bucoda Thriller Dance, as well as Pumpkin Decorating, Coloring, and Costume Contests, a Vendor Fair and Trick or Treat every night for the entire month of October at Joe’s Place. Bucoda was not able to hold its festivities and haunted house in 2020 because of Governor Inslee’s Covid-19 Safety Guidelines. Face Masks and Social Distancing will be required at the festival and Haunted House. Proceeds from the BOO-Coda Spook-Tacular Festival and Haunted House go to fund community projects.
For more information and a schedule of events visit www.boo-coda.com.
Schedule of Events
October 1st-31st 2021
(All events subject to change visit www.Boo-Coda.com for updates)
Most activities will take place in downtown Bucoda area.
· Bucoda BOO-Coda Haunted House October 1,2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, from 7pm (dark)-11pm Fridays & Saturdays, and Oct 27, 28, and 31st from 7 (dark)-10pm Halloween week, Located in the Bucoda Haunted Gym, 403 N. Nenant Street, Bucoda, WA 98530. $13 General Admission, $20 VIP Ticket
· Trick or Treat Every Night October 1-31, 6:00pm-8:00pm at Joe’s Place, 118 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98530
· Vendor Fair every Saturday in October, 12:00pm-6:00pm, Location: 114 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98530 (Lot between Liberty Market and Joe’s Place)
· Forest Grove Cemetery Tour, October 2, 4:00pm-8:00pm, Location: 18011 Northcraft Rd SE, Tenino, WA 98589, Proceeds benefit South Thurston County Historical Society, $7 Child (4-18) or Senior, $9 Adult, $30 Family 2 adults 4 kids + fees.
· Hearse Procession and Viewing Saturday, October 2, Noon registration and line up, 1:00pm Procession followed viewing until 5pm. The procession is similar to a parade with an announcer and the viewing is similar to a car show. Location: Main Street in downtown Bucoda. Free to attend.
· Pine Box Derby (Casket Races) Saturday, October 9. Parade of Casket Race Teams, Businesses, Non-profits, High Schools, Government Agencies, friends and families are invited to compete against each other for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Places dead last, and Best Costumed Team and Cortege. The races take place on 7th Street in downtown Bucoda. The race course is 180 feet long. Free to attend.
Casket Races Teams must participate in the Pine Box Derby Casket Racer Parade. An announcer will read about each Casket Race Team. After parade Casket Race Teams will proceed onto Pit Row and prepare for the Casket Races. Teams consist of 4 Pallbearers and 1 Corpse. Each team is guaranteed to participate in at least two races.
Timeline:
12:00pm-1:00pm Registration, Casket inspection and set up in Pit Row
1:00pm Corpse Team Meeting (In front of Town Hall)
1:15pm Casket Lineup for Casket Racer Parade
1:30pm Casket Racer Parade
2:00pm Pit Row Lineup
2:13pm Casket Races Start
4:13pm Award Ceremony (In front Vendor area) or after last Casket Races, whichever is later
· DIY Tombstone Making Class, 12:00pm-3:00pm, October 16, $5 donation, Materials will be provided. You will need to paint it at home. Location: 204 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98530
· Costume Contest, Saturday, October 16, 2:00pm. Awards for Best: Boy, Girl, Adult Female, Adult Male and Pet, Free to enter. Location; 114 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98530
· Zombie Dash and Zombie Costume Contest, Saturday October 16, 3:00pm (age categories: under 8, 9-13, 14-18, 19 and over, Awards: 1st place in each age category and Best Zombie Costume, Best: Boy, Girl, Adult Female, Adult Male. Location:
· Storytelling by Harvest Moon, October 16, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm. Harvest Moon means a light shining forth in the midst of darkness. She is a Quinault Basket weaver and Story Teller who speaks from her heart and spirit. She will be sharing Native American stories about the legendary Bigfoot, Stick people and ancient creatures of the Pacific Nortwest. Harvest Moon was an extra on the TV Show Northern Exposure and has recently been in a couple of movies. Location: 114 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98520. Free to attend.
· Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre presents Edgar Allan Poe: The Tell -Tale Heart, October 23. 1:00pm, 2:30pm and 4:00pm. Location: 114 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98530
· Family Fun Day Saturday, October 30, 12:00pm-5pm Kids and Adult Categories - Pumpkin Decorating and Carving Contest, Carnival Style Halloween Themed Games. Location 114 S. Main Street, Bucoda, WA 98530. Free to attend.
· Monster Mash Dance October 30, Ages 1-12, 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Ages 13-17, 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. held in Bucoda Community Center 2nd Floor Ballroom, 101B East 7th Street Bucoda, WA 98350.
· Bucoda Thriller- Thriller Dance Saturday, October 30, 12:00pm-3:30pm. Attempt at setting a world record- around the globe for most Dancers to Michael Jackson's Thriller Song as part of Thrill the World. Actual dance takes place at 3pm. Location: 101B East 7th Street Bucoda, WA 98350. Free to attend.
About the Town of Bucoda: The Town of Bucoda, Washington is located 60 miles south of Seattle and 20 miles south of the Washington State Capital City of Olympia. The 2021 estimated population is 668.