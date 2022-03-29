SHELTON - After a handful of continuances, a corrections officer who allegedly staged his own shooting in downtown Shelton last fall will face a trial jury next month.
The trial date for Christopher Floe has been set for April 26.
The 12-person jury trial was scheduled months after Shelton Police say Floe was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting that was reportedly committed by his own sister in the 500 block of North 4th Street on October 7.
The trial date for Floe’s sister, Caroline Harris, has been scheduled for July 26, 2022.
Christopher Floe and Carolyn Harris were arrested for conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting, and other related charges. Harris and Floe pleaded ‘not guilty’ during their arraignments.
iFIBER ONE News has requested court documents that potentially explain the reasoning behind the peculiar incident.