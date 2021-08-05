GORST - A big boat was sent 'sailing' off of the trailer of a speeding semi near Gorst on SR 3 on Thursday.
Just before 11 a.m., a semi driven by 26-year-old Andrew Helman of Belfair was navigating a curve when the pilot car guiding him slowed for traffic.
Troopers say Helman wasn’t able to stop which resulted in him driving off the shoulder and into the ditch. Upon entering the ditch, the boat went off the trailer and the towing platform rolled with the boat partially on top of the trailer.
Helman wasn’t hurt, but other motorists’ schedules were likely affected with the crash impacting traffic for nearly six hours.
Troopers cited Helman for failure to control his speed.