SHELTON - Washington State Trooper Katherine Weatherwax says investigating parties with State Patrol have confirmed the cause of fatal crash in downtown Shelton on Monday.
Sometime during the late morning, a man in his mid 80’s was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck when he suffered a medical issue. Because of the health problem, the driver lost control of the truck causing it to run a red light at Railroad Avenue and 1st Street/State Route 3. Troopers say the truck traveled through the intersection at about 60 mph and careened into a security guard shack at the front gate of the Sierra Pacific Industries lumber mill.
The force of the crash killed the guard inside. The driver only sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mason General hospital for treatment. The driver of the causing truck is expected to survive.
The identities of those involved has not been released.