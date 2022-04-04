UNION - A Tacoma man faces charges for allegedly causing a crash that injured he and another person on Saturday near Union in Mason County.
Troopers say 60-year-old Todd Nygard was going west on State Route 106 at around 1 a.m. when he crossed the opposite lane of travel, left the road and hit a large rock. The sedan Nygard was piloting landed in Dalby Creek.
The wreck injured Nygard and his passenger, 45-year-old Rachel Hamm of Tumwater. Both were transported to Mason General Hospital in Shelton for their injuries.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.