October 12, 2021, Tacoma, Wash. — United Way of Pierce County is pleased to welcome five new members to its Board of Directors, David Carlson, DO, Georgia Lomax, Kristie Nockleby, Lua (Faaluaina) Pritchard and Kathy Schmidt.
"Our new board members represent a variety of backgrounds and experiences – bringing people from different walks of life together, and we are pleased to welcome these individuals as part of our team to assist in improving conditions for families and children and helping break the cycle of poverty in Pierce County," said Steve Harlow, Bank of America, United Way of Pierce County's Board Chair.
Here is more information about each new board member:
David Carlson, DO, Senior Vice President, Provider Enterprise & Chief Physician Officer
David Carlson is a family practice physician focusing on geriatrics. He previously worked for Hospital Sisters Health System as the Chief Physician Executive. He also served as the Chief Medical Officer at Conemaugh Health System and the Medical Director and Vice President of Medical Affairs for Oschner Medical Center of Baton Rouge. Dr. Carlson earned his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and holds an MBA from Alvernia College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Georgia Lomax, Executive Director for Pierce County Library System
Georgia Lomax became Executive Director for Pierce County Library System in November 2014. She oversees a budget of $39.4 million, 290 employees, 20 library locations and extensive online and mobile services.
Lomax served as the Library's Deputy Director from 2006-2014. Before joining Pierce County, Lomax worked for the King County (WA) Library System, the Flathead County Library System and the Miles City Public Library, both in Montana. Lomax earned her Master of Library Science degree from the University of Washington and her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Washington State University. Lomax hails from Des Moines, Wash., and now resides in Sumner.
Georgia has raced sailboats from Victoria to Hawaii and around Vancouver Island, been stranded by a flash flood while hiking on a mountainous Caribbean Island and lived for a year in Scotland. And while that all sounds very adventurous, she is just as happy on her couch with her cat and a good book (paper, audio or e-formats all are acceptable to her). She wants libraries to be prepared for whatever the future brings and to be true to the needs of their unique communities, as that's what keeps them relevant and valued.
Kristie Nockleby - SVP, Client Solutions and Engagement Manager, Columbia Bank
Kristie Nockleby is a dedicated and enthusiastic financial advocate. With over 30 years in the banking world, she has seen it all. One thing she remains committed to is relationship banking-the community bank way. One of her driving passions is to enhance people's wellbeing by providing financial solutions - not just products. Kristie also dedicates a large portion of her time at the Bank, expanding the service and sales culture. She is a member of the Washington Banker Associations Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force. Outside of Banking, she has served on foundation and nonprofit boards, including Executive Board (ED) of Gresham Chamber; (ED) of Mt. Hood YMCA; Board -- Mt. Hood Jazz Festival; United Way of Columbia-Willamette (capital campaign); President University of Oregon Club; board member University of Oregon Women in Flight, and Foundation. In her spare time, she is an avid sports fan; loves to travel, hike; wine taste and cook.
Lua (Faaluaina) Pritchard, Executive Director of Asia Pacific Cultural Center
Lua Pritchard was born in the village of Amouli, which is located on the island of American Samoa. She left Samoa at the age of 10 to attend school in San Francisco. Lua attended Pepperdine University in Los Angeles and the Universities of Minnesota and Hawaii.In 1978 Lua and her family returned to Samoa to fulfill her Mother's wish to die on Samoan soil. In Samoa, Lua was employed as a High School English Teacher; she then met her husband and lived in Samoa until 1988.
Lua, her husband and her five children moved to Lakewood, WA, in 1988 to care for her in-laws. She and her husband culturally adopted 16 more children in Lakewood; their family now consists of 21 adult children and 34 grandchildren. During this time, Lua also worked for the Korean Women's Association (KWA), ultimately retiring as the Executive Director of KWA in 2009. She is currently the director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center. Lua has been recognized with countless awards for her volunteer work in the Asian Pacific Community, Pierce County and Washington State.
Kathy Schmidt, CHI Franciscan Market Manager for Volunteer, Community and Retail Services
Kathy Schmidt has been working at CHI Franciscan for 22 years. In her current position of Market Manager for Volunteer, Community, and Retail Services, she has oversight of twenty employees located in the seven hospitals served. Previously, Kathy worked for 13 years at Woodstone Credit Union (now Qualstar Credit Union), where she was acting Vice President responsible for Human Resources, Marketing, and Business Development.
After residing in the Federal Way area for nearly 40 years, Kathy and her husband Brian recently moved to the Gig Harbor area, where she enjoys time outdoors in the garden and on the water.
About United Way of Pierce County's Board of Directors
The volunteer Board of Directors provides leadership and sets policy for United Way of Pierce County. Board members act as stewards for the monies raised in our community, understand United Way's legal responsibilities, review existing policies and formulate new policies, review and approve the annual budget and audit, and review and approve agency funding decisions. United Way's board has a two-term limit for up to six years. The board Chair is Steve Harlow. It is currently a 23-member board. Learn more here
About United Way of Pierce County
United Way of Pierce County has served our community since 1921. Our history is rooted in partnerships—bringing people from different walks of life together to improve conditions for children, families and individuals. While that will never change, our role as a community fundraiser has shifted as the United Way movement has sharpened our focus to solve key community issues that prevent people from meeting their full potential. Today we are leading change by breaking the cycle of poverty in Pierce County. UNITED, WE WILL LIFT 15,000 FAMILIES OUT OF POVERTY BY 2028. Learn more at https://www.uwpc.org/