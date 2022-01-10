January 7, 2022, Olympia, Wash. — It is in times of need that we discover the full impact of a community united. Today, United Way of Thurston County (UWTC) is mobilizing the caring power of people in Thurston County by activating its Emergency Assistance Fund, a community-wide effort to provide rapid financial assistance to families and individuals affected by the January 2022 flood.
“This is a rapidly developing event. As the floodwaters recede, we will have teams assessing the impacted areas and will have more details in the coming days regarding immediate needs,” said Sandy Eccker, Manager at Thurston County Emergency Management.
“United Way of Thurston County is prepared to respond to this emergency by working quickly to mobilize community resources to assist Thurston County residents who have been directly impacted by the flooding,” said UWTC’s executive director, Chris Wells.
Early next week, United Way will share information about how those impacted can access resources.
United Way is accepting donations to the Emergency Assistance Fund. Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/eaf. 100% of donations made to United Way of Thurston County's Emergency Assistance Fund will be used to provide rapid financial assistance to those impacted by the current crisis. Any remaining funds will be held to address future local emergencies.
Individual and corporate gifts can also be made in person or by mail at United Way of Thurston County, located at 3525 7th Ave SW Suite 201, Olympia, WA 98502.