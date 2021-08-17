The state’s mask-wearing mandate for kids in public schools appears to have fierce opposition as dozens of rallies that argue against it will take place throughout Washington state on Wednesday. The following are the times and locations of the ‘Unmask Our Kids’ rallies scheduled throughout the South Sound on Aug. 18.
Members of the group 'Unmask Our Kids Washington' and its chapters, collectively agree that mask-wearing in schools comprises the quality of kids’ education. The aim is to allow school boards to exercise the authority to impose mask-wearing mandates.
Thurston County
Lacey: 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at 305 College Street NE
Yelm: 4:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at 106 1st St. S
Olympia: 12 P.M. at Lincoln Elementary School at 213 21st Ave.
Tenino: 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at 301 Old Hwy 99
Mason County
Shelton: 10 A.M. at 700 South 1st St.
South Kitsap
Port Orchard: 4 P.M. at corner of Bethel and Lund