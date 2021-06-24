6:42 P.M. UPDATE -- After conversing with Shelton Police Chief Carole Beason via telephone, it is confirmed that only one victim was involved in Thursday's incident despite the rumors that there were multiple victims.
However, Chief Beason could not confirm if the deceased male was shot. Though, she did quash rumors about any dismemberment of the victim involved.
Currently, authorities are attempting to determine a motive behind the incident, which will help them find a person(s) of interest or suspect(s).
Chief Beason says more information should be available by Thursday night at the earliest.
SHELTON - There appears to be more questions than answers at this point following what some say was a shooting that killed a man at Kneeland Park in Shelton on Thursday. However, the type of physical trauma reported by police to the public remains speculative.
At 11:46 a.m. on Thursday, police say they arrived on scene to find an unidentified man in the 200 block of Turner Avenue. The unknown man was declared dead at the scene due to some “apparent trauma” to his body.
Shelton Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab are investigating the incident.
Authorities believe the community is not in danger at this point. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Police activity at the scene snarled traffic for a couple of hours in downtown Shelton.