12:12 p.m. UPDATE -- Shelton's police force is now trying to figure out why Christopher Floe, a Department of Corrections officer, had asked his sister to shoot him on Oct. 7 in downtown Shelton. Floe and his sister, Carolyn Harris were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14. Harris allegedly shot Floe in a drive-by. Shelton PD Lt. Chris Kostad says witness statements and evidence as well as inconsistencies in Floe's story gave authorities reason to believe Floe planned the shooting. Again, police are now trying to determine why he'd ask someone, his sister in particular, to shoot him.
----------------------------------------------------------
SHELTON - Justice will be served after the brazen shooting of a community corrections officer with the Department of Corrections last week.
On Thursday, one week after the incident, Shelton Police and Mason County Sheriff’s deputies got the information they needed to find and arrest those responsible for the shooting of the officer in the 500 block of North 4th Street.
Christopher Floe and Carolyn Harris were arrested for conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting, and other related charges.
Shelton Police did not specify which of the suspects was the shooter or why they targeted the community corrections officer.
The shooting victim survived the ordeal and continues to recover.