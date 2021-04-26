SHELTON - The state’s department of transportation will smoothen a stretch of US 101 and SR 19 through Mason County this summer. In total, 60 miles of US 101 will be repaired and resurfaced starting May 3.
Improvements also include enhancements to pedestrian and bicycling areas along the road. Crews will also replace worn expansion joins on six bridges. According to the DOT, 2,000 to 4,000 vehicles per day travel along US 101 and SR 19. Many of these portions of road are worn and need to be repaired to provide smoother rides for travelers.
Crews will conduct roadway repairs during the summer months in the following areas:
- SR 19/SR 104 to S of W Valley Road: milepost 0.1 to 9.5
- US 101/SR 104 to Quilcene River Bridge: milepost 285.2 to 296.7
- US 101/Sol Duc River to Bear Creek: milepost 194.3 to 206.1
- US 101/SE of Johnson Road to W of Indian Creek: milepost 192 to 234.6
- US 101/S of Shar Lane to N of Bourgault Road: milepost 324.5 to 339
In addition to these roadway repairs, crews will also replace worn expansion joints and conduct routine bridge maintenance to six state crossings:
- US 101 Calawah River Bridge, MP 192.36 to MP 192.41
- US 101 Sol Duc River Bridge MP 194.30 to MP 194.35
- US 101 Sol Duc River Bridge MP 203.15 to MP 203.21
- US 101 Sol Duc River Bridge MP 203.66 to MP 203.71
- US 101 Bear Creek Bridge, MP 206.01 to MP 206.09
- US 101 Skokomish River Bridge, MP 338.77 to MP 338.85
The speed limit in repair areas will be reduced to 35 mph to prevent the kicking up of gravel and other materials.
Work on the 60-mile stretch is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2021.