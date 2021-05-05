According to Washington’s department of health, Mason and Pierce counties are falling behind the rest of region when it comes to getting their residents fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
The Washington State Department of Health released the latest data on population vaccination percentages by county on Saturday, May 1. Only 28.98% of residents out of the county’s population of 66,768 are vaccinated.
In Pierce County, a territory with a population of 904,980, only 25.14% of residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19.
The following are the rates of those fully vaccinated by county in the south sound region:
Thurston County (population: 290,536): 30.91%
Kitsap County (population: 182,461): 29.72%
Jefferson County (population: 32,190): 50.59%