SHELTON - In an effort to fill the transportation gaps in the region, Mason Transit Authority (MTA) is donating two vans to an applicant(s) of its choice early next year. The donation is part of MTA’s Van Grant Program. The Van Grant Program awards surplus transit vans to organizations in need of them. MTA is donating two used 12-passenger vans.
The application process is competitive, and nonprofits are chosen based on the demonstrated community benefit and the number of trips the vans would provide.
“These vans help hundreds of Mason County residents through our hardworking nonprofit partners. We’re pleased to extend our community connections with this program,” said Amy Asher, Mason Transit General Manager.
In 2022 the agency will donate two 2006 Ford Econoline 12-passenger vans. Both have about 94,000 miles, automatic transmission and no wheelchair lift.
The vans will be available for inspection after the Pre-Application Workshop on December 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the MTA Conference Room, 790 E. Johns Prairie Road, Shelton.
The Van Grant Program application, selection criteria and other information are available at www.masontransit.org/vangrantprogram/
Those with questions about this program are asked to call Chris Wilder, Operations Coordinator, at 360-432-5754.