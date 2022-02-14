BELFAIR - A second-degree rape suspect is reportedly at large after evading law enforcement in a harrowing chase spanning along SR 3 through Shelton Sunday night.
Washington State Trooper Katherine Weatherwax says tbe chase began in south Kitsap County at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The pursuit started when a State Trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the offending driver sped away.
Upon a check of the license plate, Troopers say the vehicle was registered under Colin James Ryan. Ryan is reportedly wanted for second-degree rape. Troopers say the suspect automobile eventually drove through Gorst, Sunnyslope and got onto the Old Belfair Hwy.
Washington State Patrol and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office worked together during the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed twice, both of which the suspect vehicle drove over. The vehicle eventually stopped at Windy Point near the Thurston/Mason County border.
Two men in the vehicle got out and fled on foot and the woman who was riding with them remained inside. K-9s were deployed in an attempt to track down the suspect, but to no avail. The woman who remained at the scene was arrested.
The chase lasted for about an hour.