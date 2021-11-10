SHELTON - A cashier’s calm and collective demeanor likely prevented a situation of shots being fired during an armed robbery of Shelton Cannabis on Monday night.
Based on security video provided by Tim Goad, the footage shows the suspect throwing a satchel bag to the clerk as soon as he walks in the doors, the clerk calmly puts the money in the bag and throws it back to the culprit, who is wielding a long-barreled gun. The man then leaves the store.
Mason County deputies say the suspect is a white male who is 160 pounds and is taller than 5’3. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt with a dark bandana. His lower-half attire was described as 'workout pants' and 'boots.'
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, four-door Hyundai Elantra with a dented back trunk, and a severe dent in the middle of the vehicle with removed license plates.
If you know anything about this incident or think you saw the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, please contact incident’s lead investigator, detective Matt Ledford at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.