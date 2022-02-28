BELFAIR - North Mason High School Principal Chad Collins has confirmed that a group of students have been disciplined for their involvement in the beating of at least one student about a month ago.
The exact details of the incident were not disclosed, but video that surfaced on social media did show a beating that took place in a bathroom on campus and it was confirmed to be the incident that was reported to iFIBER ONE News by the parent of a student.
The circumstances surrounding the beating were not disclosed and criminal charges were not filed by the victims in the melee. Mason County Sheriff Ryan Spurling told iFIBER ONE News when the Sheriff’s Office investigated, the student or students who were subjected to the beating would not admit to being victims, therefore charges could not be filed against the attackers.
Spurling says beating occurred in the bathroom so the attackers could avoid being seen on hallway cameras, but one of the aggressors filmed anyway.
Spurling says other attacks have been reportedly waged against the attackers in the video in defense of the victims in the film, but no one is willing to file charges.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office says fights have been an issue at North Mason High School and are fervently working with educators and administrators to deter it from occurring.